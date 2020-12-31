Hollyoaks star praise the series’ “LGBTQ+ community” and inclusion

Come thru representation!

Hollyoaks star Gabriel Clark opened up about joining the iconic UK soap and praised the “growing lgbtq+ community.”

Clark is taking up the role Ollie Morgan after Aeden Duckworth left the series in November.

The actor took to Twitter to express his excitement stating: “I love my job SO much, thank you to everyone who’ve sent such lovely messages over this last month!”

He continued: There’s so much drama to come and I’m so excited to bring it to screen and proud to be apart of such an amazing cast! (And a part of the growing LGBT+ community on the show.”

I love my job SO much, thank you to everyone who’ve sent such lovely messages over this last month! There’s so much drama to come and I’m so excited to bring it to screen and proud to be part of such an amazing cast! (And a part of the growing LGBT+ community on the show! 🏳️‍🌈❤) pic.twitter.com/JNHhYHrrAI — Gabriel Clark (@gabrielwclark) December 12, 2020

Clark also touched on the importance of his characters upcoming storyline, stating: “We’re in the midst of telling a very important story about County lines drug dealing and the abuse and exploration experienced by young people in the UK.”

“For any help with issues raised in the show see @childrensociety who have worked with the show and do incredible work with/young, vulnerable people across the country.”

This isn’t the first time Gabriel Clark has stepped into the fictional borough of Hollyoaks.

In 2019 he played the character, Chriss Neeson, in a Buster centred storyline.

We can’t wait to see what else Clark accomplishes on the series!