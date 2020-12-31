Culture

Hollyoaks star praise the series’ “LGBTQ+ community” and inclusion

By Jordan Robledo

Come thru representation! 

Hollyoaks star Gabriel Clark opened up about joining the iconic UK soap and praised the “growing lgbtq+ community.”

Clark is taking up the role Ollie Morgan after Aeden Duckworth left the series in November.

The actor took to Twitter to express his excitement stating: “I love my job SO much, thank you to everyone who’ve sent such lovely messages over this last month!”

He continued: There’s so much drama to come and I’m so excited to bring it to screen and proud to be apart of such an amazing cast! (And a part of the growing LGBT+ community on the show.”

Clark also touched on the importance of his characters upcoming storyline, stating: “We’re in the midst of telling a very important story about County lines drug dealing and the abuse and exploration experienced by young people in the UK.”

“For any help with issues raised in the show see @childrensociety who have worked with the show and do incredible work with/young, vulnerable people across the country.”

This isn’t the first time Gabriel Clark has stepped into the fictional borough of Hollyoaks.

In 2019 he played the character, Chriss Neeson, in a Buster centred storyline.

We can’t wait to see what else Clark accomplishes on the series!