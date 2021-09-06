He’s All That star Tanner Buchanan expresses interest in playing a bisexual Robin

Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan has opened up about playing Robin in a live-action Batman movie.

During an appearance on Variety’s podcast Just for Variety, the 22-year-old actor revealed his aspirations to play the bisexual Boy Wonder Tim Drake.

“If I have the opportunity to represent something like that, that’s incredible,” he said. “If they’re willing to write it, then you know what? Of course, I’m going to play it.”

This isn’t the first time that Buchanan has expressed an interest in playing the popular DC character.

In an interview with Cinemablend, he opened up about his “specific” plan if he were cast in the role.

“I really want to play Robin to Robert Pattinson’s Batman. I’m very specific about what I want to do with that and then maybe go on to play Nightwing,” he revealed.

“I’ll go down a deep hole if I keep talking about superheroes, so I’ll leave it at that.”

Buchanan’s comments come nearly a month after the popular hero came out in the latest issue of Batman: Urban Legends #6 – which was written by Meghan Fitzmartin, illustrated Belén Ortega and supported by colourist Alejandro Sánchez.