Here’s your first look at Netflix’s film adaptation of The Boys in the Band

Netflix have shared the first images from their upcoming film adaptation of The Boys in the Band, as well as its release date.

Directed by Joe Mantello and produced by Ryan Murphy, David Stone and Ned Martel, the film is based on the 1968 off-Broadway production of the same name from the late Mart Crowley, who sadly passed away from a heart attack in March.

When first released, the show – which focuses on the personal dramas of several gay men at a house party – made waves in LGBTQ+ and mainstream culture for its authentic depiction of the gay community.

It was later adapted into a highly-acclaimed drama film in 1970, making history in the process as the first major American motion picture to revolve around gay characters.

Stars from the 2018 Broadway revival who reprise their roles in the film include Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannels and Charlie Carver, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, Robin de Jesús and Tuc Watkins.

“The significance of The Boys in the Band cannot be underestimated,” Murphy previously said in a statement. “In 1968, Mart Crowley made theatrical history by giving voice to gay men onstage, in this uncompromising, blisteringly honest and wickedly funny play.”

Stone added: “The play was groundbreaking in its exploration of how gay men treated each other and how they were made to feel about themselves.

“And while some attitudes have thankfully shifted, it’s important to be reminded of what we have overcome and how much further we still have to go. Everything has changed. And nothing has changed.”

The Boys in the Band premieres 30 September on Netflix – check out the first photos below.