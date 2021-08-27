Here’s why Silky Nutmeg Ganache deserves another shot at the Drag Race crown

Doctor Reverend Silky Nutmeg Ganache has been the talk of Gay Twitter over this past week – and for bloody good reason. After being cut from the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 far sooner than we all anticipated, the season 11 finalist made an epic comeback in episode 10 as she pulled out various sickening stunts and splits for seven – we repeat – seven – lip-sync showdowns. Although she left gays around the world screeching and finger-wagging at the telly (yes, YOU!), Silk was denied a return to the competition when fellow competitor Eureka swooped in and impressed the judges in a performance to Kelly Clarkson’s Since U Been Gone. The result was met with backlash online – not towards Eureka, because she undeniably deserves a spot in that final four, but because Silky dominated an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race like no other. But this is Drag Race, and it’s never game over for its most beloved contestants. So, here’s why we need Silky Nutmeg Ganache to sashay back into that werkroom and take us to church for a third motherfucking time.
Facts are facts, Silky is TV gold
Ever since Silky sashayed into season 11, glass of milk in hand, and then proceeded to thrash BJ (Miley Cyrus’ male alter-ego) around the werkroom, it was clear that she was gonna provide the entertain(t)ment. She did exactly that throughout the course of the season as she won Snatch Game – Drag Race’s most iconic challenge – delivered a flawless performance as Oprah Winfrey and left viewers enthralled with her tumultuous Yvie Oddly feud. Not only that, Silky oozes (hi Soju!) charisma – her confessionals are some of the best in herstory. The thing with Silky is, she understands the assignment. She’s aware this is a television show with drag queens, so she’s gonna make sure fans get their money’s worth. Shout out to: “If I was to lip-sync for my motherfucking life today, bitch, I WAS MOTHERFUCKING READY!” An iconic moment in, not just Drag Race herstory, but the herstory of television. She continued to provide the hilarity on All Stars 6 as she topped her original werkroom entrance with a glass of milk and cookies. And although she wasn’t the same rambunctious Silk we saw on season 11 and only lasted until episode three, she still made herstory for the franchise – which we’ll get to a bit later.
She was too focused on a rudemption in All Stars 6
Although Silky provided the entertainment factor on Drag Race’s 11th season – like we said above – the star was subjected to an overwhelming amount of online abuse from ‘fans’ of the show. In our 2019 interview with Big Silk, she revealed that she received “death threats” from viewers after she conquered over Nina West in the Snatch Game, “saying that I was robbing Nina of her glory.” IT’S A TV SHOW! While she acknowledged the tremendous impact Drag Race has had on the LGBTQ+ community, she pressed the network to put out a statement condemning hate – particularly racial hate – stating: “What is it going to take? Is it going to take a queen to kill herself?” The aforementioned backlash towards her initial stint sadly impacted her run on All Stars 6, with Silky telling the judges in episode three that she felt like she had the “weight of the world” on her shoulders and it was difficult to “shake” in the competition. “I’m always nervous, and that’s never happened to me in my life,” she explained. It was heartbreaking to hear how the trolls negatively impacted her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, especially because she’s absolutely perfect the way she is, so we’re desperate to see more of the season 11 Silk – we saw this side of her when she made herstory in episode 10, but again, WE’LL TO IT A BIT LATER.
Silky is the “lip sync battle royale extravaganza, dragapalooza, Black Lives Matter, black excellence queen”
We’ll get to it now, actually. Following weeks of rumours about RuPaul’s elusive “game within a game twist”, it was ruvealed in 10th episode that the eliminated queens would compete – in order of elimination – in epic lip-sync smackdowns for a chance to ruturn to the competition. After Jiggly Caliente defeated Serena Cha Cha, Silky gagged viewers as she triumphed over Jiggly, Yara Sofia, Scarlet Envy, Pandora Boxx and Jan. Because A’Keria C. Davenport dropped out, Silky was given a free pass – not before delivering one of the most iconic lip-syncs in herstory to Aqua’s 90s hit Barbie Girl in half-male, half-female drag. It was a moment, and we’ll never be able to hear the pop anthem without remembering RuPaul’s signature cackle as she watched Silk roll around the stage – and we’re fine with that. Sadly, she lost her final confrontation against Eureka, but at that point, it didn’t even matter. With her seven hilarious and jaw-dropping lip-syncs, Silky cemented her status as one of the fiercest competitors in Drag Race herstory. Has there even been an episode that completely centred around one contestant in particular? Rhetorical! No, there hasn’t. It truly was The Silky Nutmeg Ganache Show, and we want another season.
Doctor Reverend Silky Nutmeg Ganache is a legend, OFFICIALLY
Like RuPaul said, there can only be one word to describe Silky from this day onwards: LEGENDARY. Fun fact for you: with this episode, Silky made herstory for the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise as she became the queen with most lip-syncs in a single episode, with seven, and the most lip-sync wins in a single episode with six. Not only that, she now holds the record for most lip-syncs across RuPaul’s Drag Race with nine, which she shares with Trinity the Tuck, and most lip-sync wins across the US series with seven, which she shares with season 13 winner Symone. She left on an absolute high, but we need more. If [insert any queen’s name from All Stars 1 here] can return for a third time, why can’t Silky? Make it happen!