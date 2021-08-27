Here’s why Silky Nutmeg Ganache deserves another shot at the Drag Race crown

She was too focused on a rudemption in All Stars 6

Although Silky provided the entertainment factor on Drag Race’s 11th season – like we said above – the star was subjected to an overwhelming amount of online abuse from ‘fans’ of the show. In our 2019 interview with Big Silk, she revealed that she received “death threats” from viewers after she conquered over Nina West in the Snatch Game, “saying that I was robbing Nina of her glory.” IT’S A TV SHOW! While she acknowledged the tremendous impact Drag Race has had on the LGBTQ+ community, she pressed the network to put out a statement condemning hate – particularly racial hate – stating: “What is it going to take? Is it going to take a queen to kill herself?” The aforementioned backlash towards her initial stint sadly impacted her run on All Stars 6, with Silky telling the judges in episode three that she felt like she had the “weight of the world” on her shoulders and it was difficult to “shake” in the competition. “I’m always nervous, and that’s never happened to me in my life,” she explained. It was heartbreaking to hear how the trolls negatively impacted her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, especially because she’s absolutely perfect the way she is, so we’re desperate to see more of the season 11 Silk – we saw this side of her when she made herstory in episode 10, but again, WE’LL TO IT A BIT LATER.