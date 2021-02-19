Culture

Here’s where the Drag Race’s UK Hun? landed on the Official UK Singles Chart

By Sam Damshenas

The United Kingdolls have bing bang bong’d this week’s UK Singles Chart.

On last week’s instantly iconic episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two, the top eight contestants formed two supergroups for the first official RuRuvision Song Contest.

Ellie Diamond, Joe Black, Sister Sister and Tia Kofi united as Banana Drama, while A’Whora, Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney and Tayce launched their bid for pop superstardom as the United Kingdolls.

With the help of chart-topper MNEK, both teams recorded their own vocals for the infectious Leland and Freddy Scott-penned pop anthem UK Hun?, before making their RuRuvision debut on the main stage.

Banana Drama’s performance received mixed reviews, leading to the now-infamous “I don’t wanna see any fucking H&M” critique from Ru, while the United Kingdolls earned widespread acclaim from the judges.

Fans even hailed the United Kingdolls’ performance as the best musical number in herstory, beating out the likes of Alaska, Detox, Katya and Roxxxy Andrews’ legendary performance to RuPaul’s bitch track Read U Wrote U on All Stars 2.

Following the episode, their version skyrocketed to number one on UK iTunes, triumphing over new entries from stars such as P!nk, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift.

It has now been confirmed that UK Hun? has made its debut on the UK Singles Chart at number 27, a higher position than RuPaul’s signature hit Supermodel (39) and the Frock Destroyers’ viral season one bop Break Up Bye Bye (35).

Similarly to the Frock Destroyers, fans have been campaigning for the United Kingdolls to represent the UK at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest.

Even Lorraine Kelly, the Beyonce of daytime telly (as Tayce puts it), agrees.

After Lawrence referenced the infectious “bing bang bong” lyrics on social media, Lorraine replied: “I hear you – and I cannot get your song out of my head! It HAS to be our Eurovision entry this year or what’s the point!”

Rob Copsey, Editor at the Official Charts Company, also said in an article: “The campaign for this to be the UK’s actual Eurovision entry starts now…”