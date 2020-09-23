Here’s where and when you can watch Sarah Paulson’s new horror film

Sarah Paulson’s upcoming horror film has received a new release date – and home.

Directed by Aneesh Chaganty, Run stars the American Horror Story veteran as an overbearing mother caring for her 17-year-old disabled daughter (played by newcomer Kiera Allen) by keeping her isolated.

The official synopsis reads: “They say you can never escape a mother’s love… but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat.

“There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe and her mom, Diane. Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only beginning to grasp.”

Due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, Run has become the latest film to skip cinemas for a digital release.

It will now premiere 20 November on US-based streaming service Hulu.

Chaganty, who received widespread praise for his directorial debut, Searching, told Deadline: “Thanksgiving week is a wickedly fitting time to release the film, and we’re grateful to Hulu for trusting us to headline the holidays for them.

“As the pandemic stretches on and mass communal activity shows no sign of returning to normal for at least another year, the merits of waiting for a theatrical release diminish for most movies, but especially for a film as nimble as ours.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Allen praised the film for making history as “the first studio movie ever starring a wheelchair user, and just to be part of a historical moment like that is really, really exciting.”

Allen said she’s excited to play a character that isn’t defined by their disability.

“It was written so richly, and with such specificity and detail, which really gave me a lot to play with,” she explained. “But I never felt like he was casting just to be inclusive, I really felt like it was a collaboration.”

Watch the trailer for Run below.