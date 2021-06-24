Here’s when Sex Education season 3 premieres on Netflix

Netflix has announced the premiere date for Sex Education’s upcoming third season and unveiled the first set of photos.
Premiering 17 September, the series will see the return of Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Patricia Allison, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, Aimee Lou Wood, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley and Tanya Reynolds.
Deep breath for even more star power: Mikael Persbrandt, Sami Outalbali, Chinenye Ezeudu, Anne-Marie Duff, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, James Purefoy, Samantha Spiro, Hannah Waddingham and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.
Season three will also welcome three new cast members. Jemima Kirke has been cast as a character called Hope, who will replace Michael Groff (Alistair Petrie) as Moordale’s new headmistress. The actress received praise for her performance as Jessa Johansson in HBO’s comedy-drama Girls.
Minnesota-based singer and actor Dua Saleh plays Cal, a non-binary student who clashes with Hope, while Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs joins the Groff family as Peter Groff, the former headmaster’s “more successful/less modest” older brother.
The synopsis for the season is as follows: “It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.
“Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.”
Check out the brand new stills for season three below.
The Netflix Original follows a sexually awkward teenager (played by Butterfield) who lives with his sex therapist mother (Anderson). It garnered over 40 million viewers in its first week of release, making it one of the streaming service’s most successful shows of all time.
The first two seasons received acclaim for the cast’s performances, tackling sensitive subjects and its diverse representation of the LGBTQ+ community.
Sex Education received four nominations at the 2020 BAFTA TV Awards including Best Male Comedy Performance for Gatwa, who plays openly gay teenager Eric Effiong, and Breakthrough Talent for series creator Laurie Nunn.