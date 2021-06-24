Here’s when Sex Education season 3 premieres on Netflix

Netflix has announced the premiere date for Sex Education’s upcoming third season and unveiled the first set of photos.

Premiering 17 September, the series will see the return of Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Patricia Allison, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, Aimee Lou Wood, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley and Tanya Reynolds.

Deep breath for even more star power: Mikael Persbrandt, Sami Outalbali, Chinenye Ezeudu, Anne-Marie Duff, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, James Purefoy, Samantha Spiro, Hannah Waddingham and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

Season three will also welcome three new cast members. Jemima Kirke has been cast as a character called Hope, who will replace Michael Groff (Alistair Petrie) as Moordale’s new headmistress. The actress received praise for her performance as Jessa Johansson in HBO’s comedy-drama Girls.

Minnesota-based singer and actor Dua Saleh plays Cal, a non-binary student who clashes with Hope, while Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs joins the Groff family as Peter Groff, the former headmaster’s “more successful/less modest” older brother.

The synopsis for the season is as follows: “It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.

“Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.”

Check out the brand new stills for season three below.