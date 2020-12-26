HBO Max eyes possible revival of HBO hit Sex and The City

Grab your cosmopolitan, the girls might be coming back

It’s been revealed that HBO Max is in talks to reboot the 90’s HBO classic Sex and The City.

The potential reboot would be a limited series and would run on the new streaming platform.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are all reported to reprise their iconic roles as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte.

Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role as fan favourite Samantha Jones.

In an interview with Women’s Prize for Fiction podcast, Cattrall opened up about walking away from the franchise stating: “Walking away, even if it’s the only thing to do, you always feel, it’s a bit of a shame, I think.”

Before talks of a reboot, a third Sex and The City film was in the works before ultimately being canceled.

“We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.”

“It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie,” said Parker.

Little is known about the potential airdate for the series.

Sex and the City originally ran from 1998-2004, and received universal acclaim from critics, who often rank the show as one of the greatest comedy-dramas of all time.

It spawned two feature films, Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010) – both of which were massive successes at the box office – and a prequel series, The Carrie Diaries.