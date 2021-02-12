HBO Max drops new trailer for queer teen dramedy Generation

We need March to get here ASAP!

HBO Max just dropped the first trailer for their new teen dramedy Genera+ion.

The trailer opens up with Justice Smith’s character Chester chatting with the guidance counsellor about their achievements.

“I am a star water polo player with a 4.1 GPA. I’m like, a lot.” Chester says.

As the trailer continues we are introduced to a plethora of dynamic characters with emotional stories different backgrounds and sexualities.

Following a group of high school students, the series will explore the “new generation” of teens as they navigate friendship dynamics, relationships, family, and more.

The series was created by married writing duo Daniel Barnz and Ben Barnz as well as their 18-year-old daughter Zelda Barnz.

During the TCA Winter Press Tour, the three discuss what inspired the series creation.

“This came from Zelda, this was her idea. It came from stories she started to tell us about her gender and sexuality that were poignant and funny.