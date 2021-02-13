HBO Max boss reveals how Samantha Jones will be written out of SATC reboot

Grab your tissues Samantha Jones fans!

After weeks of speculation, we now have more information as to how fan favourite Samantha Jones will be written out of the Sex and The City reboot.

HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys recently opened up about what fans can expect in an interview with TVLine.

“They’re not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30’s. It is very much a story about women in their 50’s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s

“[…] Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friends start,” he says.

Bloys goes on to explain that Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael Patrick King are trying to tell an “honest story about a woman in her 50s in New York.”

“So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50,” he concluded.