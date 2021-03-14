Halsey has announced their pronouns to be she/they

We love you, Halsey

Pop star Halsey has changed their pronouns on Saturday in a subtle announcement.

The Graveyard singer added their pronouns to their Instagram bio, going and now goes by she/they.

It didn’t take too long for fans of the singer-songwriter to notice the change and send their support and love.

One Twitter user said: “i hope halsey changing their pronouns gives others the confidence to express what also makes them feel comfortable. it’s okay to not fit into the categories society puts you in”

i hope halsey changing their pronouns gives others the confidence to express what also makes them feel comfortable. it’s okay to not fit into the categories society puts you in 💛 pic.twitter.com/mrtSN85PNN — jessicamariah 🥀 (@_Y0ungG0d_) March 13, 2021

Me and Halsey being both bisexual and going by she/they like: pic.twitter.com/Upg8qYeNEb — Hannah🌈// proud of Ash era💕 (@newamericana929) March 13, 2021

i love halsey so much she literally changed my life i couldn’t be more grateful for them — RUBY 🌈 (@17MINUTESX) March 13, 2021

i better not see cis people try to decide how “big” this is because halsey just came out to their entire fanbase and literally everyone who follows her social media, don’t fucking belittle how much courage this must have taken — 류진’s (@parkaureum) March 13, 2021