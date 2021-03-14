Halsey has announced their pronouns to be she/they

We love you, Halsey
Pop star Halsey has changed their pronouns on Saturday in a subtle announcement.
The Graveyard singer added their pronouns to their Instagram bio, going and now goes by she/they.
It didn’t take too long for fans of the singer-songwriter to notice the change and send their support and love.
One Twitter user said: “i hope halsey changing their pronouns gives others the confidence to express what also makes them feel comfortable. it’s okay to not fit into the categories society puts you in”
i hope halsey changing their pronouns gives others the confidence to express what also makes them feel comfortable. it’s okay to not fit into the categories society puts you in 💛 pic.twitter.com/mrtSN85PNN
— jessicamariah 🥀 (@_Y0ungG0d_) March 13, 2021
Me and Halsey being both bisexual and going by she/they like: pic.twitter.com/Upg8qYeNEb
— Hannah🌈// proud of Ash era💕 (@newamericana929) March 13, 2021
.@Halsey’s pronouns are now she/they. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/S335eAhQxW
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2021
i love halsey so much she literally changed my life i couldn’t be more grateful for them
— RUBY 🌈 (@17MINUTESX) March 13, 2021
i better not see cis people try to decide how “big” this is because halsey just came out to their entire fanbase and literally everyone who follows her social media, don’t fucking belittle how much courage this must have taken
— 류진’s (@parkaureum) March 13, 2021
Reminder to everyone that you DONT just use one of them (i.e only using she/her) you use BOTH e.g. “I love halsey, they inspire me and she means a lot to me” https://t.co/Ra7IqaI1Ym
— ace | agatha 7 (@evermorehaIsey) March 13, 2021
Halsey has since gone on to thank their fans with a sweet Instagram story message.
Over the years Halsey, who identifies as bisexual, has proudly shared their LGBTQ+ journey with fans.
While accepting the Outstanding Music Artist award in 2018 they opened up their experience, stating: “I’m a young, bisexual woman, and I’ve spent a large part of my life trying to validate myself to my friends, to my family, to myself – trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not a phase.”
The Bad At Love star also delivered statistics on homelessness within the LGBTQ community in their speech.
“It’s estimated that up to 40 per cent of homeless youth are minors who are part of the LGBT community. Many of them have been ostracised by their families and from their communities because people don’t agree with their ‘lifestyle’.”
They added: “I beg you to go home and to check out your local homeless youth services and see if they offer anything targeted towards the LGBT youth. See how you can get involved.
Halsey is having an exceptional 2021 so far.
Back in January, the 26-year-old artist revealed they were pregnant in a photoshoot taken by photographer Sam Dameshek.
The Instagram post was captioned “surprise!” and featured emojis of a babies bottle, a rainbow, and a baby angel.
We are loving seeing Halsey thrive and prosper.