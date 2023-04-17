Halsey and Capital Records part ways in “bittersweet” split

Badlands singer-songwriter Halsey has reportedly parted ways with Capital Records to explore a “new partnership”.

Hasley, aka Ashley Frangipane, is best known for her rise as an alternative indie-pop star and chart-topping albums Hopeless Fountain Kingdom and the critically acclaimed If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Spokespersons for both Halsey and former label Capital Records have issued a statement, as reported by Variety. The publican is said to have confirmation that the Bad At Love singer and her label have mutually parted ways.

“After eight great years the decision to leave Capitol is bittersweet, but we are excited about exploring a new partnership and sharing new music with fans,” said the artist’s managers, Jason Aron and Anthony Li, in a statement seen by Variety.

A Capitol spokesperson issued a statement saying: “Everyone at Capitol poured their hearts and souls into helping Halsey achieve their dreams and present their music to the world. We are incredibly proud of all we accomplished together, and wish Halsey the very best in all their future endeavours.”

The departure between the label and the Without Me artist has come nearly a year after Halsey took to social media to express frustration with her current industry situation.

In May last year, the Badlands singer revealed that their label would not allow them to put out a new song, titled So Good, unless they can “fake a viral moment on TikTok”.

“I’ve been in the industry for eight years and I’ve sold over 185 million records” Halsey posted in a related online TikTok video.

The singer’s first three full-length records Badlands, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom and Manic have been certified double-platinum.

In response to the singer’s post, Captial Records issued an online statement addressing the artist’s comments: “Halsey, we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of ‘So Good’ on June 9th, 2022.

“We are an artist-first company that encourages open dialogue. We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversations.”

Since then, it is believed Halsey has been working on exiting her deal with her former label, according to Variety.

Halsey is yet to release a comment on social media, however, the pop star has announced she is performing at a handful of intimate venues with a string ensemble in partnership with Hard Rock Live to benefit LGBTQ+ organisations Outright International and Human Rights Campaign. Fans can buy tickets here.

Halsey’s last release was the solo version of the trap-pop track Die 4 Me taken from an original collaboration with rapper and singer Post Malone. The song was shared in February this year.

The artist’s last album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power was released in August 2021. The alternative record was produced by Atticus Ross and Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and received a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album.