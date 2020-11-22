Get ready for your new favorite LGBTQ+ podcast You Alright Babes?

James Lee and the gang are here to check-in!

If you’re in need of a podcast that discusses music, nightlife, and LGBTQ+ culture in London then the You Alright Babes? podcast is for you.

Hosted by DJ and radio host James Lee, the new show is a love letter to the performers, DJs, clubs, and LGBTQ+ safe havens that have been shut due to the ongoing pandemic.

Speaking on the goal of the show, Lee states: “Whilst ‘You Alright Babes?’ focuses on the pretty dim reality of our industry, we didn’t want to add to the doom and gloom.”

He continued: We wanted to create a platform for people to get to know some of the scenes top contributors, both those in the limelight, and those babes behind the curtain helping to create the magic.

With 8 episodes in total, You Alright Babes? hosts an array of guests including DJs Terry Vietheer and Storm Mollison, drag-king and actor Daisy May, singer Aaron Porter, West-end performer Niko Wiarchman, club creators Andrew Harris and Elliot Hayward, and more.

Along with giving flowers to the talented LGBTQ+ individuals in the London nightlife sphere, the show also dives into the important topic of mental health.

“We want to help share stories people will be inspired by, but also have a very honest conversation about the mental health challenges felt by a lot of us as a result of ‘rona.

“But doing it all with good energy, a few laughs, and kindness – more of what we all need right now,” Lee says.

Make sure to check out series one of the You Alright Babes podcast on all streamings platforms or here.