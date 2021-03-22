Geneticist says anti-trans bills have no science backing in new interview

“The answer to this latter question, are trans athletes winning everything, is simple – that’s not the case.”

In a recent interview with NPR, paediatrician and geneticist Dr Eric Vilain, de-bunked the numerous anti-trans bills that are currently being considered.

Sitting down with interviewer Michel Martin, the researcher shot down the theory that trans athletes have an advantage.

“We know that men have, on average, an advantage in performance in athletics of 10% to 12% over women, which sports authorities have attributed to differences in levels of a male hormone called testosterone,” he explained.

“But the question is whether there is in real life, during actual competitions, an advantage of performance linked to this male hormone and whether trans athletes are systematically winning all competitions.

“The answer to this latter question, are trans athletes winning everything, is simple – that’s not the case.”

Over the years Dr Vilain has advocated for trans athletes.

He has also advised both the NCAA and International Olympic Committee on new guidelines that help keep an inclusive and fair environment.

“If we want to think fairness, we should look first at the principles of the Olympic charter,” he said

“It says every individual must have the possibility of practising sport without discrimination of any kind. And in the Olympic spirit, what’s true for colleges and should be for the elite level.

“And there is really a long journey of athletes with gender variations that are facing increasing rulings that are often discriminatory and not based on science.”