Emma Stone transforms into Cruella de Vil for action-packed prequel trailer

“I am woman, hear me roar.”

Disney has released the first trailer for their Cruella de Vil prequel, which stars Oscar winner Emma Stone as the title character.

Set in 1970s London, the highly-anticipated film will explore where Cruella’s hatred for animals comes from – and how she became one of the most vicious villains in the Disney franchise.

According to a synopsis, Cruella attempts to become a fashion designer in London, but her “flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute.”

It continues: “But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella.”

Emma Thompson stars as the Baroness, with supporting performances from Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Mark Strong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Jamie Demetriou. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie.

The legendary fashionista was originally voiced by Betty Lou Gerson in One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961), while Oscar-nominated actress Glenn Close took on the role in two beloved live-action adventures between 1996 and 2000.

Close received universal acclaim for her performance, and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, so Stone has some pretty big (and no doubt fashionable) boots to fill.

Cruella follows other live-action remakes of classic Disney films such as Maleficient, The Jungle Book, Cinderella and The Lion King.

The film is scheduled for release in the United States on 28 May.