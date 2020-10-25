Elton John has released his very own special edition Barbie

Move over Malibu barbie!

The pop legend has earned another achievement with his very own Barbie.

The special edition doll was made to celebrate the 45th anniversary of his sold-out two-night run at Dodger Stadium back in 1975.

Elton John’s Dodger stadium performances made history with the music icon racking in over 100,000 attendees, becoming the first artist to achieve that feat.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the singer-songwriter opened up about wanting to incorporate his signature glasses on the doll, stating: I’ve managed to accumulate quite the collection of sunglasses over the years – I think over twenty thousand pairs.”

He continued: “When working with Barbie to create her head to toe look, I took inspiration from all of my favorite pairs I have worn over the years, and envisioned a Barbie pink with a bit of my flare. I think we nailed the final look.”

The new doll is styled in glittery high-waisted bellbottoms with rainbow platform heels, a flashy bomber jacket with Elton written along the front, big blonde curly locks, pink glasses, and a purple bowler cap.