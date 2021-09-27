Drag Race UK’s Graham Norton to host drag singing competition Queen of the Universe

Graham Norton has been announced as the host for Queen of the Universe.

The unscripted international drag queen singing competition comes from World of Wonder, the same production company behind the Emmy Award-winning phenomenon RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Eurovision-style series will see countries going head to head as their most revered drag artists put their vocals “to the test” in an attempt to be crowned the Ultimate Queen of the Universe.

According to Variety, promotional materials for the show teased, “High heels, high octaves, high competition — this drag queen singing competition will blow your wig off.”

Queen of the Universe will premiere 2 December on Paramount Plus. Cast members for the series will be announced in due course.

Norton, one of Britain’s most high-profile presenters and comedians, is internationally known for hosting the UK edition of the Eurovision Song Contest – even reprising his role for Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Saga.

He’s also no stranger to the world of drag – since 2018, Norton has sat alongside RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Alan Carr on the panel for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The third season of the British spin-off returned to screens last week and introduced 11 fierce new entertainers to the franchise: Anubis, Charity Kase, Choriza May, Elektra Fence, Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, River Medway, Vanity Milan and Victoria Scone, the latter of which makes herstory as Drag Race’s first ever cis female – and lesbian – competitor.

It also saw the return of season two’s Veronica Green, Rats: The Rusical challenge winner, who was memorably disqualified and received an open invitation for season three after contracting COVID in the show’s seven-month break.

The first episode premiered to widespread acclaim from fans and critics, and saw the departure of – SPOILER ALERT! – Anubis following an epic lip-sync smackdown with Elektra to the beat of Little Mix’s chart-topper Sweet Melody.

You can read Anubis’ full exit interview with GAY TIMES, in which she bares all on her elimination, the “Brighton curse” and why she can’t reveal her Snatch Game character (for now), here.