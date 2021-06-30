Drag Race UK stars to headline West End’s first-ever summer drag festival at London’s Garrick Theatre

TuckShop, the UK’s only specialist production company dedicated to all things drag, is bringing a summer festival to London’s Garrick Theatre, starring Baga Chipz, Cheryl Hole, Ginny Lemon, Joe Black and more!

TuckShop, the team behind the 2019 drag panto Cinderella (the UK’s first ever all drag pantomime in the West End) and more recently the wonderfully raucous drag spectacular Death Drop, will present TuckShop West End, a summer festival of drag shows and performances from 27 July – 8 August, at the Garrick Theatre. This marks the first time a West End theatre has hosted such a celebration of the best of British drag.

Producer Chris Clegg said, “After an incredible smash hit summer with Death Drop, I’m beyond delighted that Nica Burns and the incredible Nimax team have asked TuckShop back to the Garrick for the West End’s first ever drag season. This festival is showcasing all kinds of drag in the biggest and best ways! I hope audiences come and experience the broad scope of what the UK drag scene has to offer in a way like never before. And be sure to book four shows – you’ll get a tucking good discount!”

Tickets for individual shows start from £17.50, while audience members who purchase four shows can take advantage of a 25% discount off the total price. More information on the shows can be found on the Nimax website.

Listings:

Ginny Lemon – Tuesday 27th July, 7.30pm: A night of madness, music, mayhem, and more madness from Drag Race UK’s hilarious Ginny Lemon. Supported by Midgette Bardot and Yshee Black.

Joe Black – Weds 28th July, 7.30pm: Joe Black is coming to the West End for a gin-soaked, hilarious musical extravaganza.

Holly Stars: Comedy Club – Thurs 29th July, 7.30pm: Star, and writer, of Death Drop and the Amazon Prime/OUTtv’s INSPIRATIONAL, leads this hilarious comedy night! Incredible hilarious line up to be announced.

Gals Aloud – Friday 30th July, 7.30pm / 10.30pm: Starring Cheryl Hole from Drag Race UK. The five-star smash hit comedy Gals Aloud are coming to the West End for the first time. This is the ultimate drag tribute to the best girl band of this millennium… Girls Aloud! Direct from smash hit seasons at the Underbelly Festival, Manchester, and Christmas in Leicester Square, Nadine, Cheryl, Kimberley, Nicola and Sarah are back, as you’ve never seen them before, in a show packed full of the biggest hits from their classic solo singles, hilarious TV appearances, plus the return of the one and only; Javine!

Drag Queen Bingo: with Charlie Hides – Saturday 31st July, 7.30pm: A raucous, hilarious, madcap night of bingo in an actual West End theatre with Drag Race star Charlie Hides. Amazing prizes to be won, and a lot of fun to be had.

Born this Way: A tribute to Gaga – Saturday 31st July, 10.30pm: An iconic tribute to Mother Monster, with some of the best drag the UK has to offer. It’s going to be Stupid, Love. All the hits, looks, and iconic moments you’d expect from Lady Gaga, with a fierce drag twist. Featuring HERR, Ophelia Love, Bones, Jason Kwan, and Bailey Jay Mills.

All the Kings Men – Sunday 1st August, 7.30pm: LoUis CYfer pulls together the best of the best from the incredible Drag King scene, including Richard Energy, Oedipussi Rex, Dorian T. Fisk, Len Blanco, Sigi MoonLight and more.