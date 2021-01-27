Drag Race UK star Tayce shares mesmerising new lip-sync to Memory

Tayce has shared a brand new version of her Drag Race UK lip-sync.

On last week’s episode, the Welsh fan-favourite fell into the bottom two for the first time after receiving harsh reviews for her “surprise surprise” runway and performance as a Scat Rat in Rats: The Rusical. (We can all agree that she looked jaw-droppingly stun though, right?)

Tayce then proved herself as a potential lip-sync assassin as she competed against Cherry Valentine to Elaine Paige’s power-ballad Memory. Her rendition of the classic Cats showtune earned widespread praise on social media, and left the judges (especially Sheridan Smith) in tears.

Shortly after the episode aired, the star shared a solo performance of the track in a junkyard, decked out in high-glam. The video received praise from her fellow contestants, as well as Juno Birch, Ian Watkins and Nathan Henry.

Tayce also reminisced on the original lip-sync, telling fans that it was “surreal” to watch it back.

“I was absolutely SHITTING my pants on that runway, my legs were like jelly and my right foot wouldn’t stop shaking as soon as Ru announced I was lip syncing, low-key was in a state of shock, delusions of grandeur I guess,” she wrote.

Tayce then asked her followers to “send all your love, kindness and support” to Cherry, calling her season one sister a “kind, sweet, amazing artist and a genuinely good soul” who is a “national treasure that must be protected at all costs.”

You can watch her brand new performance to Memory here or below.

On this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, the ten remaining contestants will see their creative sewing skills – and their friendships – put to the test as they compete in a design challenge called Who Wore It Best?

RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton will be joined on the panel by supermodel Jourdan Dunn.

To hear our thoughts on the brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, subscribe to Snatched! an original podcast from GAY TIMES. Each week, we dissect all of the drama and conflama of the latest episode and chat with the eliminated queen, who spills all the T on their exit and time on the series. Snatched! is now available on all streaming services including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.