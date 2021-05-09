Drag Race Down Under delivers its first shocking elimination of the series

Drag Race Down under is back and it’s jam-packed with Snatch Game laughs and a shocking elimination.

The episode started off with the queens entering the werkroom after JoJo Zaho’s elimination. After they reflected on their first challenge and runway, the contestants dived back into competition mode.

The next day the queens arrived in the workroom with competitive attitudes and their eyes on the prize. After participating in an impromptu “shooey” the contestants got interrupted by pop music legend, Kylie Minogue.

“Hey Racers it’s me, RuPaul, doing my very best Kylie Minogue imitation, which I have to say is not bad at all,” Minogue joked.

After receiving an inspirational speech from the Disco songstress, Mother Ru entered the workroom.

For this week’s maxi-challenge, the girls were taken by surprise when RuPaul announced that they would be participating in the Snatch Game.

During a confessional, Art Simone screamed: “Snatch Game episode two, what the f*ck?”

“That’s my internal monologue. I tried to keep calm on the outside but I am fucking terrified,” she continued.

After the shock settled in, the queens went to work on their characters. Of course, we couldn’t have a Snatch Game without the girls bumping heads over characters.

While discussing who they would be portraying in the popular segment, Scarlet Adams and Art Simone realised that they both had Bindi Irwin costumes. Although Adams had other options like Jennifer Coolidge, the queen admitted to having six pages of jokes for Bindi.

After a brief pow-wow with RuPaul, the queens geared up for their characters’ debut.

Although Snatch Game usually features real celebrities on the panel, Michelle Visage and Down Under’s new permanent panellist Rhys Nicholson stepped in, presumably due to coronavirus restrictions.