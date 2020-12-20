Dan Levy opens up about his coming out journey and anxiety in new candid interview

Dan Levy is the moment!

In a recent interview with Bustle, Dan Levy opened up about his struggle with anxiety, Schitts Creek and his coming out journey.

When it came to his coming out journey anxiety plagued his decisions and how he interacted with the world. His crippling anxiety even led him to developed temporary problems with his vision.

“I think that came from a deep-rooted fear of knowing that I was gay and not being able to be free,” he says.

“By the time I got to high school when your brain is starting to catch up to your physical impulses, it led to a very confusing time.

“Because on the one hand, you are now being introduced to things like self-awareness and anxiety. At the same time, you’re becoming more and more savvy when it comes to hiding it,” Levy continued.

Taking solace in theater, Levy found it easier to blend into his environment giving him a temporary “shell” to shield in.

“I was starting to develop a sense of confidence by way of being able to entertain people. It was like a decoy version of myself that I was putting out there to not have to live with the reality that when the bullying was happening- if someone was calling me a f****t or whatever it was – they were speaking the truth,” he says.