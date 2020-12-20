Cricketer Alex Blackwell opens up about being profiled as a “predator” due to her sexuality

“I have felt profiled because I’m a lesbian”

Alex Blackwell sat down with The Guardian and talked about her experience being an out lesbian in the Cricket world.

Speaking on the sports view of lesbian players Blackwell states: “Their concern is that poor behavior in women’s sport is by the lesbians.”

“I have felt profiled because I’m a lesbian, profiled as a predator. Lesbians in sport have been profiled as predators. That Is very hurtful and I’m tired of that,” she continued.

In 2013 Blackwell made history as the first international female cricket player to come out.

The former player continued to discuss the unfair perception lesbian players get, stating: “It’s unfair to profile a group of people as good or bad based on a characteristic like sexuality or skin colour or religion […] becasue perceptions of what goes on in team sports where there are lesbians doesn’t match reality.”