Chief of MI6 gives apology for the organisations treatment of their LGBTQ+ staff

“Today I apologise on behalf of MI6 for the way our LGBT+ colleagues and fellow citizens were treated[…]”

The chief of MI6 has given a public apology for the organisation’s treatment of the LGBTQ+ community from 30 years ago.

Taking to Twitter, Richard Moore tweeted a video apology in light of LGBTQ+ History Month.

“Marking the 30 year anniversary of lifting the vetting bar to LGBT+ employees in intelligence agencies in 1991, I apologise on behalf of #MI6 for the way LGBT+ colleagues and fellow citizens were treated, and express my regret for everyone whose life was affected #LGBTM21,” he tweeted.

Even though same-sex relationships were decriminalized in 1967 the Secret Intelligence Service held their anti-LGBTQ+ stance until 1991.

In the video, Moore goes into the history of MI6 and its anti-LGBTQ+ behaviour, touching on the effects it had on LGBTQ+ agents and inquiring applicants.

“Committed, talented, public-spirited people had their careers and lives blighted because it was argued that being LGBT+ was incompatible with being an intelligence professional.