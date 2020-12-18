Cher opens up about her son’s transition in new candid interview

The music legend was interviewed by CNN’s anchor Christiane Amanpour
In a new candid interview, Cher opened up about her life, the LGBTQ+ community, and her son’s transition.
When discussing her son Chaz’s trans journey the singer revealed that it was difficult for her at first stating: “It was very unlike me in the beginning, have a problem with Chaz being gay, and it disappeared like that. Then we talked about [whether Chaz was] transgender for many years and he would say, “No, I don’t want to [transition]”.”
Chaz Bono underwent his transition in 2009.
“And then he went and said, ‘Ok, I want to do this.’ But it wasn’t easy. I remember calling, and the old [voicemail] message was on the phone, and that was very difficult.
“But then you have one child but you don’t really lose them. They just are in a different shape. And Chaz is so happy, so — so unbelievably happy.”
Cher also touched on the hate that the transgender community gets from society, stating: “I don’t know what the people’s problems are. They’re fearful and they just don’t understand how to react to it. Some of it’s religious. I am not sure. I’m not sure why it’s such a big thing.”
The Believe songstress went on to say that she tries to help people who may not understand trans rights saying: “And I try to talk to people on Twitter or people come up to me and I just say just relax and you guys will get through it.”
Cher has been a longstanding LGBTQ+ activist throughout her iconic career.
The 74-year-old singer also opened up about her first introduction to the LGBTQ+ community.
“I knew, like one day I came home and there were these two men in my living room with my mom and my aunt and they were doing their hair and they were talking and I was thinking, why haven’t we ever had these kinds of guys around because these guys are like the coolest.
“And that was my beginning into the gay world. And we were always just like this because gay people don’t feel like they fit in and I never felt like I fit in,” she said.
Cher is set to have a busy year in 2021 with her new album currently in the works.