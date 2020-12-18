Cher opens up about her son’s transition in new candid interview

Cher also touched on the hate that the transgender community gets from society, stating: “I don’t know what the people’s problems are. They’re fearful and they just don’t understand how to react to it. Some of it’s religious. I am not sure. I’m not sure why it’s such a big thing.”

The Believe songstress went on to say that she tries to help people who may not understand trans rights saying: “And I try to talk to people on Twitter or people come up to me and I just say just relax and you guys will get through it.”

Cher has been a longstanding LGBTQ+ activist throughout her iconic career.

The 74-year-old singer also opened up about her first introduction to the LGBTQ+ community.

“I knew, like one day I came home and there were these two men in my living room with my mom and my aunt and they were doing their hair and they were talking and I was thinking, why haven’t we ever had these kinds of guys around because these guys are like the coolest.

“And that was my beginning into the gay world. And we were always just like this because gay people don’t feel like they fit in and I never felt like I fit in,” she said.

Cher is set to have a busy year in 2021 with her new album currently in the works.