Brian Michael Smith has made history after being the first transgender man named in a People’s Sexiest Men Alive list.

The collection of men, titled “25 of the Sexiest Men You Can Watch on TV Now”, ranges from “fictional firemen” to “a French chef”.

Smith is named in the ranking, making him the first trans man to make the cut.

“Well howdy, partner! The 9-1-1: Lone Star was one of PEOPLE’s Ones to Watch in 2021 and we will definitely not have a hard time keeping an eye on him!”

The actor, who became the first out Black trans man in a series regular role on network television when he was cast as firefighter Paul Strickland in FOX’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, took to Instagram to celebrate the honour.

“I’ve been Called many things, this is a first,” Smith wrote. “Incredibly honored to be included in this list with so many actors I admire. Big love to @people for the historic shout out. #brianmichaelsmith #paulnation #911lonestar #Representationmatters #Transisbeautiful.”

This year’s Sexiest Men Alive list includes other LGBTQ+ stars, including Smith’s Lone Star co-star Ronen Rubinstein and Pose’s Dyllón Burnside.

Paul Rudd, star of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, topped the ranking and said he is “going to own this” title.

9-1-1: Lone Star, which was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minnear and stars Smith, has received widespread acclaim for its diverse and inclusive casting, receiving a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series at the GLAAD Media Awards.