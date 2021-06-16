9-1-1: Lone Star’s Rafael Silva is bringing intersectional LGBTQ+ representation to the masses

As our hour-long conversation comes to a close, we decide to do the Tarlos fans a solid and ask Rafael how he wants the romance to develop in the future. Wedding bells, perhaps? We can see the fan-fic now… “Selfishly, I hope to see Mr and Mr Reyes-Strand, Strand-Reyes,” he agrees. “I don’t know why this question is tripping me up! Who knows? I await many things for Tarlos.” One thing he doesn’t want to see, however, is for their relationship to end in tragedy and conform to the ‘Bury Your Gays’ trope, which sees queer characters facing more unnecessary torture than straight characters and, ultimately, dying. “Whenever a couple that looks like Tarlos meets and falls in love, there’s always a frickin’ tragedy,” he says with a sigh. “There’s always this stigma that no matter how much you fight to be in love, for your right to exist and to feel and be seen as legitimate, once you do achieve it and fall in love, then guess what? We’re gonna write a storyline where one of you dies! What are you telling parents that might not know what it feels like to have an LGBTQIA+ child? What are you telling friends or people that are not familiar with this world? If they are presented with the possibility of being shown a reality, we have got to do better than killing one of us at the end. What you’re also telling them is, ‘That’s what my trans daughter is going to live to see. Is she gonna die? Is she gonna suffer all of this? No, I’m not gonna let them express themselves the way they want to.’ They think they’re doing it out of love. They think they’re doing it out of protection. They grew up a certain way and think this is how it should be for them to survive in the world. When you’re presented with the opportunity where you’re able to create a storyline where these characters exist in a light of exuberance, brilliance and power – because all of us want to live in that reality – you give people the chance to dream, hope and aspire to be themselves. You also allow their allies to do the same, for themselves and for them.”