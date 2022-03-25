Bree Runway’s new single Somebody Like You is an absolute stunner

The Bree Runway hype train just keeps getting faster.

The Hackney-born singer-songwriter has released her new single Somebody Like You, which hears her leans into her emotions backed by an atmospheric 80s-inspired production.

“An ode to my future lover, in a generation where love and relationships have become so transactional, I’m still preserving myself for the real thing,” Bree said of the track.

“‘Somebody like you’ he is also like me, he will see value in a love that can’t be bought, it simply just is. It can be such an empty, soulless generation but in all of that I am still sure there is a precious diamond in all the dirt for me.”

The accompanying music video is equally as stunning, with Bree serving fashion-forward looks and soaking up the gothic set design.

Bree Runway continues to prove her status as the UK’s most exciting new popstar.

Earlier this year she was nominated for the BRITs Rising Star award, and received rave reviews for her headline tour of the UK.

Somebody Like You follows previous single Pressure, and is the second track of a trio of new releases that will showcase Bree’s versatility as an artist.

The star has also had huge success with stellar pop anthems Hot Hot and ATM, among many others.