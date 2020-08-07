BOA on why Drag Race doesn’t “determine who you are as an artist”

I mean, top seven on the first season of Canada’s Drag Race…

That’s cool. And you know what’s funny? Lemme tell you something. I love Katya, she’s my favourite queen in the entire franchise – personality wise – and she used to say, ‘Oh yeah, top seven, this and that and the other thing,’ and before I was like, ‘This is kinda funny.’ But that is legit a thing, because top seven is good bitch. It’s not easy! I don’t just wake up and do all this stuff like it’s nothing. It was really a race. It was very challenging, and it’s something to be extremely proud of.

Also, like Brooke Lynn said on Twitter a few days ago, your placement on Drag Race is not a true reflection of your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.

It really doesn’t. Me being cast on this show does not mean I’m one of the top queens in Canada. It means that I took proper steps and showcased who I am properly and then a chance was taken on me, essentially. Anything can happen! Look at Juice going home first. Juice Boxx is a fucking amazing queen, she works her ass off. Can I swear?

Absofuckinglutely.

Great. She is such a great queen. When I saw her there I was like, ‘Ooh bitch, competition.’ Thank god I was wrong… Just joking! She really is so amazing and she’s so talent. She’s such a wicked performer, great makeup artist, has incredible outfits and she’s incredibly versatile. If you follow her on Instagram, you’ll see all of the looks she does. She is definitely not a one-trick pony, and it just goes to show that you never know. You never know what’s going to happen and winning, losing, not getting on or going home first doesn’t determine who you are as an artist.

When you sashayed into the werkroom, a couple of the queens felt some type of way. How would you describe your reputation in Canada?

For a long time in the Toronto scene, I struggled with drugs and alcohol a lot, which I talked about briefly on the show. That’s something that messed up my reputation. It was more than ‘Boa’s a mess,’ it was a struggle of mine and it was something I needed help with. That, I think, tarnished my reputation a little bit. Last May after my birthday, I made the decision to make that change. My partner was three months sober at the time so I basically told him that I need help, and we went to a couple AA meetings. I saw a counsellor and I’ve been completely sober ever since.

How has been sober affected your drag?

It has affected my drag 100%. When I quit drinking, I had more motivation. I wasn’t feeling like shit all the time. I had better finances because of it. I didn’t have any other hobbies, so I was like, ‘Why don’t I just invest in my drag?’ It became such a labour of love for me, where I was trying to polish everything and do all sorts of things that I wanted to do that alcohol held me back from doing. About three months after becoming sober, when I was in that little period of time, the casting was announced for the show. It was perfect.

You also opened up about the time you were assaulted – was this important for you to talk about?

Going in, I knew I had a story, but it wasn’t something where I was like, ‘I’m going to go in and tell this story.’ It came out naturally because the conversation was happening, so I felt the need and that it was right to tell my story. I’m glad I did and it was hard to do… I hope that people are able to see my strength and hopefully use that as an example. Hopefully me speaking out about that will help one person at least.