10 Black British LGBTQ+ icons you should know about

Justin Fashanu

It has been over 30 years since footballer Justin Fashanu came out. Fashanu was known for his incredible skills and most notably becoming the country’s most expensive player in 1981 with an estimated value of 1 million. Already an influential figure in the sporting world, things changed when the professional athlete came out as gay in 1990. Fashanu tragically took his own life in 1998, but his impact in the sporting world has remained. In 2020, the professional footballer was inducted into the Hall of Fame. The award recognised his impressive 19-year career playing across Norwich City, Notts County and Nottingham Forest.

In honour of his memory, the Justin Fashanu Foundation was launched by Amal Fashanu, in 2019, to tackle mental health, racism and homophobia in sports.