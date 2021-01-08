ATTENTION: Canada’s Drag Race will be back for a season 2

The Drag Race tea continues to flow and we are LIVING!

Start those engines because World of Wonder has revealed that Canada’s Drag Race will be back on our screens for a season 2!

The announcement was made via the series Twitter.

“Category is: #CanadasDragRace SEASON 2 Think you’re Canada’s Next Drag Superstar? Apply now: https://crave.ca/canadasdragrace”

Producers Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey released a joint statement sharing their excitement for the upcoming season, stating: ” We are thrilled to bring another season of Canada’s Drag Race to fans, alongside Blue Ant and Crave.”

They continued: “Audiences can look forward to even more charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent that the inspiring drag artists of the Great White Noth have to offer.”

Drag Race Canada was an instant hit with fans last summer.

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

The first season saw fan favourite Priyanka, gloriously take home the crown.

Her win was met with praise from fans and fellow Drag Race alumni.

Shea Couleé, who won the fifth season of Drag Race All Stars, praised the diverse slate of winners from the franchise this year, writing: “I feel like years from now, people will refer to this period of Drag Race as the Melanin Dynasty.”

Lemon, who sashayed away from Canada’s Drag Race in fifth place, tweeted: “Ugh my best friend won. I love @thequeenpri so much I’m so happy.”

Drag Race season 11 winner wrote: “Nobody cares if you get spoiled by the internet because get off the internet. Also CONGRATULATIONS @thequeenpri!!!