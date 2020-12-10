Ariana Debose wants The Prom to ‘usher in a time where LGBTQ+ people don’t have to come out’

It’s also one of the gayest things I’ve ever seen in my life?

Sparkles, honey. Sparkles everywhere. It was a sparkle explosion!

How did you get involved with the film and what drew you to Alyssa?

I saw the Broadway show three times and I loved it. Oh my gosh, I just love what that original cast did with these characters, specifically Isabelle McCalla, who identifies on the LGBTQ+ spectrum and is a woman of colour. Immediately, I looked right at her, and I was so proud of what she was doing. I was proud to feel myself represented on a Broadway stage because it’s very rare that queer stories about women of colour get told, quite frankly. So when I heard that Ryan Murphy had the rights to make this into a film, I remember saying to the universe, ‘I’d love an opportunity to be a part of that.’ I can’t even remember the last time I saw a teenage coming out story about a young Black woman, I really can’t. I feel like we’ve done a great job with normalising and making coming out stories more accessible about white boys – even Black boys. But we have yet to see a normalisation around young queer Brown girls.

For you personally, what does it mean to tell this story to audiences?

I was really honoured and proud to get the opportunity to bring Alyssa to life. She’s spunky and smart, and she’s trying to wear so many hats. She wants to do a good job and please everyone and make her mother proud, but at the end of everything, she has to make herself proud. She has to be proud of herself in order to meet her mother halfway. Representation matters. I am not an actor who holds the belief that if you don’t identify as the character, you shouldn’t play it. I don’t necessarily think that is true, but I think in certain circumstances, like The Prom, the fact that Jo Ellen and I both identify as LGBTQ+ only enhances the depth and the chemistry between the characters. When you can have an authentic connection between two people on camera, it goes above and beyond helping the story land. I think you really fall in love with these girls because there’s an element of the two of us as individuals, understanding what it means to be queer and come out in today’s world. It’s really powerful and palpable and I believe people will feel that.

It’s the first major motion picture for you and Jo Ellen Pellman. What was it like to work with her on this film?

I had actually made West Side Story prior to making The Prom. But this is the first film that is being given to the world that I’m a part of. Working with Jo Ellen on this film… Watch out world: Jo Ellen Pellman is a force. I’m enamoured with the human that she is. She’s got such a big heart and she’s so charming that you can’t help but fall in love with her face. We were real partners in this journey and I was so honoured to be able to hold her hand and support her in whatever way I could. And vice versa, she was always there for me when I needed to vent or figure something out. It’s always good to have someone to bounce ideas off of. I cannot say enough positive things about the craftsman that Jo Ellen Pellman is.

And her vocals are stunning.

Gorgeous! I love her.

What would it have meant to you, as a queer youth, seeing two lesbians in a musical performing a song such as I Wanna Dance With You?

It would have meant a lot, I’ll be frank. My personal prom story, I went with my best friend, his name is Jonathan. He’s a straight white male. We were dancing and this girl that I had a crush on came and asked me to dance. Jonathan said, ‘Go ahead, go do it!’ He encouraged me because he knew I was questioning at the time, and so I did. While I was dancing with her, I noticed that people had started to stare, and not in a positive way. I got really self-conscious, and I remember being very flushed, so I backed away from her. I couldn’t say anything because I felt really ashamed, number one, that I was reacting that way. But, I couldn’t help myself. When I think about I Wanna Dance With You and then the version in the inclusive prom setting, it’s like… If I had this film, that moment would’ve been very different. That’s also why I’m so grateful for my experience on this film because I got a redo. Instead of having people look at me in judgement when I was dancing with a girl, I got to experience what it felt like to have people cheer for you, and to normalise it. There’s nothing wrong! There’s nothing wrong for dancing with who you want to dance with. There’s nothing wrong with dancing with a girl. And there’s nothing wrong with two men dancing or two trans identifying humans dancing together. It should not matter.