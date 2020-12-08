Has there ever been a queerer end to the year?

Unsurprisingly, Ryan Murphy’s Netflix adaptation of The Prom has been bogged down with controversy over the past few weeks due to James Corden’s – in the words of one critic – “gross and offensive” portrayal of a gay man. While we don’t disagree, there’s so much to enjoy here – and Corden, a heterosexual, shouldn’t be the focal talking point in a film that celebrates same-sex romance and acceptance.

Based on the critically-acclaimed Broadway musical of the same name, The Prom follows struggling four actors as they travel to the conservative town of Edgewater, Indiana, to help a lesbian student (Jo Ellen Pellman), who has been banned from bringing her girlfriend (Ariana DeBose) to prom. It’s not as simple as that, however, as their main objective is to repair their scorned public image and renew interest in their flailing careers.

Meryl Streep leads the cast as Dee Dee Allen, a narcissistic Tony Award-winning actress, Nicole Kidman follows suit as Angie Dickinson, a life-long chorus girl craving more, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, a Juilliard-actor-turned-bartender, and Corden as an actor in financial ruin. “We are liberals from Broadway!” they dramatically announce whilst barging into a school meeting, led by Kerry Washington’s conservative Mrs. Greene, who wants to prevent same-sex couples from corrupting the town’s morals. It sets the tone for the kind of film this will be.

To the surprise of no one, Streep is triumphant in the role. Much like her performances as wicked anti-heroes such as Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her and Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, who aren’t too dissimilar to Dee Dee, the star brings a sense of tenderness and relatability to a character who could’ve easily been one-note. (It’s Not About Me alone should extend Streep’s number of Oscar noms.) While everyone does their best here, Streep is the undoubtedly the star in this vehicle and dominates the “ZAZZ!” Kidman sings about later on.