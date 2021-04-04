Angelica Ross reveals new details for American Horror Story season 10

We’re going to need the new season ASAP.

Angelica Ross spilled some piping hot tea regarding the upcoming season of American Horror Story and we are living.

Stopping by the Ellen Show with guest host Kalen Allen, Ross gave details on the series and what fans can expect.

“Listen this new season is just incredible. I already started working with Frances Conroy,” she gushed.

“The OG fans of American Horror Story are going to be thrilled. Because it got Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock all of the OG’s there but then there’s…it’s just going to be a blood bath.

“All I can say is that it’s going to be a blood bath. I don’t know if I can watch because it’s hard for me to watch scary movies so I’m going to be covering my eyes.”

Last month Ryan Murphy and team announced that the title and theme for AHS season 10 was going to be Double Feature.