American Psychological Association denounces conversion therapy

A major step in the fight against conversion therapy

The American Psychological Association has condemned conversion therapy that attempts to change a persons gender identity, in a new resolution document.

The APA holds over 100,000 members, with many of its policies and viewpoints used in contemporary medical practices.

In the seven-page document, the organisation details its stance on the anti-LGBTQ+ practice and why it shouldn’t be conducted.

Along with condemning conversion therapy in regards to gender identity, the APA has also made changes to their 1997 resolution that opposes conversion therapy for a person’s sexual orientation.

Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign praised the APA and their new resolution.

In a statement, he said: “There is no question that denying a person’s gender identity is wrong. It’s detrimental to their mental health, their physical health, and their overall sense of self-worth – and this includes young people.