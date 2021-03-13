American Psychological Association denounces conversion therapy

A major step in the fight against conversion therapy
The American Psychological Association has condemned conversion therapy that attempts to change a persons gender identity, in a new resolution document.
The APA holds over 100,000 members, with many of its policies and viewpoints used in contemporary medical practices.
In the seven-page document, the organisation details its stance on the anti-LGBTQ+ practice and why it shouldn’t be conducted.
Along with condemning conversion therapy in regards to gender identity, the APA has also made changes to their 1997 resolution that opposes conversion therapy for a person’s sexual orientation.
Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign praised the APA and their new resolution.
In a statement, he said: “There is no question that denying a person’s gender identity is wrong. It’s detrimental to their mental health, their physical health, and their overall sense of self-worth – and this includes young people.
“The consensus from the American Psychological Association further reinforces that we must rely on transgender people and their healthcare providers to determine treatment for gender-affirming care in accordance with current medical best practices – this is not the place for politicians.”
Director of the National Black Justice Coalition, David Johns also applauded the APA and their resolution, stating: “The clear acknowledgement that diverse expressions of gender identity and gender expression – which are distinct from, and too often conflated with, the sex that a doctor assigns at birth – are not mental disorders, affairs and will save lives. ”
Over the years many activists and medical experts have spoken out against the damaging practice.
A total of 20 states and a number of cities in the U.S. have banned conversion therapy.
It was revealed in a recent peer-reviewed journal article by the Trevor Project that “LGBTQ+ youth who underwent conversion therapy were more than twice as likely to report having attempted suicide.”