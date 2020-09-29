A range of new LGBTQ+ emojis will be available in 2021

Over 200 new emojis will be coming to your smartphone in the next year, including a diverse collection of skin tones and LGBTQ+ icons.

Unicode’s latest announcement has unveiled 217 brand new emoji sequences for your mobile device. Of these new additions, 210 are much needed skin tone variants which will give icons a little more diversity.

These new range of diverse skin colours are most notably for multi-person icons which will include couples featuring hearts or kissing. This update will include same-sex couples in its feature.

The new 13.1 update will also include seven original new emojis which have been described as “heart on fire”, “mending heart”, “woman with beard”, and a gender-neutral “person with beard”.

Earlier this year, it was also announced two emojis will be added in support of transgender identity. These new emojis will include the trans flag and trans symbol.

OH MY GOD!!! After, I don’t know how many years, petitioning, putting teams together, pitching and campaigning for a trans flag emoji…. IT’S FINALLY HAPPENING!!!@unicode has announced the trans flag emoji will be released in 2020! 🎉🎊💕 *waves trans flag in celebration* pic.twitter.com/ZleAJWNT0s — Helen🧜🏻‍♀️ (@mimmymum) January 29, 2020

The release of this new wave of emojis was expected to arrive this year but, due to the pandemic, Unicode pushed3 back the arrival of the version 14 update.

You can find the full list of new emoji coming in 2021 on the Unicode Consortium’s website.