5 PlayStation 5 games every gaymer needs

If you’re one of the lucky ones in possession of a much-sought-after PlayStation 5, you might be wondering which games to dive into first. Sony offered up a stellar launch line-up that can showcase just how magnificent of a machine the PS5 really is.
From slashing your way through mystical worlds to bouncing your way through colourful kingdoms, there are enough games to satisfy everyone’s tastes and gaming ability.
After putting our DualSense controller through its paces over the past few months, we’ve selected five of our favourite PlayStation 5 titles that we think every gaymer will enjoy.
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
When it comes to a colourful platformer with a cute hero leading the charge, nothing is more charming (or downright addictive) than Sackboy: A Big Adventure. The latest from the LittleBigPlanet franchise, players can enjoy expansive levels, clever puzzles, plenty of hidden treasures, and a soundtrack like no other. When a whole level bounces along to the infectious beats of Uptown Funk, you know you’re onto a winner. You can play a level two times over and realise you’ve not discovered all of the secret areas or collected every last item there is to snag. With a compelling storyline that keeps the game moving, Sackboy has truly arrived as one of PlayStation’s most lovable mascots – and his Big Adventure is a must-have for the PS5.
Demon’s Souls
If you’re ready to put in some serious work, no pay off is bigger than Demon’s Souls. The cult classic has been remade for the PlayStation 5, taking advantage of its stunning graphics capability and processing speed. The environments are dark and punishing, the action is merciless and brutal, and the gaming experience is like none other. With five worlds in the kingdom of Boletaria to fight through, your mission is to kill the fallen king Allant. Sounds simple enough, but it seriously isn’t. This game takes perseverance, skill and patience to battle your way through, but once you start to reap the rewards of levelling up and customising your character, it’s an action-RPG you’ll keep coming back to again and again.
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Just when you thought Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 couldn’t be more epic, along comes this all-new story with Miles Morales at the helm for the PS5. If you’ve played the original then you know what to expect: thrilling action sequences, Spidey humour, and an open world New York City to web-sling through. On PS5, however, the graphics have been upgraded, the loading times reduced, and playing as Miles Morales offers a whole new storyline to unwrap. With new attacks available to master and a focussed narrative to keep you immersed, there’s little wonder why Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been praised so highly. When it comes to superhero video games, this is up there as one of the very best.
Temtem
The creature collection adventure makes its console debut on the PlayStation 5, bringing with it a new world to explore and plenty of miniature monsters to catch. If you think that premise sounds a bit like Pokémon, you’d be correct as there’s plenty of crossover here. However, Temtem has managed to create its own vibrant environment, intriguing mythology and an encyclopedia of original critters to collect and train in their own distinct way. If anything, the simplified approach and battle mechanics of Temtem feels more like the early days of Pokémon, letting you discover new elemental types and focus on the best strategy to defeat your opponents within a turn-based system. There’s also a vast world to get through here, with Temtem being a massively multiplayer online game (something Poké fans have been asking for for years) as you roam amongst hundreds of other players from across the globe. It’s currently still in early access for PS5 but developer Crema are routinely adding improvements for it to come out of that stage in early 2021. If you’ve always dreamed of a Pokémon-style gaming experience on a PlayStation device, this is the closest you’re going to get.
Godfall
The first thing you notice about this PS5 launch title is it’s beautifully designed world. Vibrant colours draw you into this realm of grand architecture, vivid foliage, and breathtaking landscapes. Godfall, at its essence, is simply good fun. Although there isn’t much depth to the storytelling here (you play as a fallen king called Orin who goes on a series of missions to prevent your big bad brother Macros from causing the apocalypse), the gameplay is incredibly compelling and worryingly addictive. If you like slashers, Orin’s seemingly never-ending combinations of moves and weapons will keep you entertained across the various challenges in this high fantasy RPG. Monsters, magic and armies will come at you from all angles, and the multiplayer setting steps up the action further. Personally, we like to have a game that we don’t have to think too hard about and that we can just get stuck into the melee combat for hours, and the big blades available in Godfall never fails to have us button-smashing away. Just warn your DualSense controller beforehand.