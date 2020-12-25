5 PlayStation 5 games every gaymer needs

If you’re one of the lucky ones in possession of a much-sought-after PlayStation 5, you might be wondering which games to dive into first. Sony offered up a stellar launch line-up that can showcase just how magnificent of a machine the PS5 really is.

From slashing your way through mystical worlds to bouncing your way through colourful kingdoms, there are enough games to satisfy everyone’s tastes and gaming ability.

After putting our DualSense controller through its paces over the past few months, we’ve selected five of our favourite PlayStation 5 titles that we think every gaymer will enjoy.

