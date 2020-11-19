PlayStation 5 takes gaming to the next level

A new generation of gaming has arrived, and PlayStation 5 has brought its A-game to the mix. With a big, bold and beautiful design, there’s no question that Sony wants to make a statement with their latest video gaming machine. Its sleek curved casing, two-tone finish and blue underlighting makes it a vision of the future. But it’s under the hood where all the boundary-pushing technology makes PlayStation 5 one of the ultimate gaming experiences.
A killer combo of industry-leading AMD CPU and graphics capability paired with ultra-fast solid state memory means revolutionary new gameplay performance. Not only do games load up faster than ever before, but in-game cutscenes transition into playable moments in the blink of an eye. It’s so effective in launch title Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales the storytelling experience becomes even more immersive due to its silky smooth flow. Within 10 minutes you’ll forget that load screens were ever a thing.
With greatly improved graphics capability, PlayStation 5’s visuals are crisp and detailed, with pores on the skin, wisps of hair, and grains of sand all clearly distinguishable on a 4K display. Entire levels load up in seconds on Astro Bot’s Playroom, while Manhattan Island is ready to web-sling through in Spider-Man: Miles Morales without a single lag. When it comes to the sheer amount of power packed into a home console, PS5 is leading the charge.
More astonishingly is how the console can achieve all of this high-intensity processing without overheating. The reason PS5 is so big is to cater for its impressive cooling system, which also means that annoying whirring fans are a thing of the past. Add to that a refined user interface not too dissimilar from what we had on the PlayStation 4, as well as a remarkably power efficient Rest Mode, and PS5 has simply enhanced what we loved about its predecessor, giving this forward-looking console experience some familiarity.
But the biggest overhaul comes with PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller. It’s the biggest redesign of a PlayStation controller since its debut in 1994, and is the star of the show here. Its solid design makes it a joy to hold and one of, if not the most comfortable controller we’ve ever used. Not only can you see incredible levels of detail in the games, with DualSense you can feel and hear them too. Surfaces or conditions in the game – from the steely taps of Astro Bot’s tiny feet, to the pitter-patter of raindrops – ping little rumbles and sounds through the controller with such precision that it no longer feels like a novelty, but rather an integral tool to pull you into the world on your screen.
With 36 titles at launch – including anticipated games like a remake of Demon’s Souls, and LittleBigPlanet franchise spin-off Sackboy: A Big Adventure – there’s plenty to get stuck into from day one. And considering a stellar line-up of games to come in the next 12-18 months (we’re personally very excited for Final Fantasy XVI), PlayStation 5 isn’t messing about when it comes to exclusive must-have titles.
PlayStation 5 is proof that 26 years since the first of its predecessors sparked a global phenomenon, Sony’s ability to produce a game-changing machine like no other remains very much unchallenged.
PlayStation 5 is out now priced £449.99 or get the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for £349.99