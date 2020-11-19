PlayStation 5 takes gaming to the next level

But the biggest overhaul comes with PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller. It’s the biggest redesign of a PlayStation controller since its debut in 1994, and is the star of the show here. Its solid design makes it a joy to hold and one of, if not the most comfortable controller we’ve ever used. Not only can you see incredible levels of detail in the games, with DualSense you can feel and hear them too. Surfaces or conditions in the game – from the steely taps of Astro Bot’s tiny feet, to the pitter-patter of raindrops – ping little rumbles and sounds through the controller with such precision that it no longer feels like a novelty, but rather an integral tool to pull you into the world on your screen.

With 36 titles at launch – including anticipated games like a remake of Demon’s Souls, and LittleBigPlanet franchise spin-off Sackboy: A Big Adventure – there’s plenty to get stuck into from day one. And considering a stellar line-up of games to come in the next 12-18 months (we’re personally very excited for Final Fantasy XVI), PlayStation 5 isn’t messing about when it comes to exclusive must-have titles.

PlayStation 5 is proof that 26 years since the first of its predecessors sparked a global phenomenon, Sony’s ability to produce a game-changing machine like no other remains very much unchallenged.

PlayStation 5 is out now priced £449.99 or get the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for £349.99