2021 Oscars makes history with most ethnically diverse nominations

This year’s Oscars ceremony has made history.

On Monday (15 March), Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced the stars and films in contention for the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, making history in the process as the most ethnically diverse slate of nominees ever.

Nine out of the 20 acting nominees are people of colour, including Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Leslie Odom Jr. for One Night in Miami, Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari and Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield for Judas and the Black Messiah.

The late Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, while Steven Yeun became the first ever Asian-American performer to be recognized in the Lead Actor category for Minari.

For his role as Ruben Stone in Sound of Metal, Riz Ahmed also made history as the first Muslim actor to be nominated in the category.

This year’s candidates are a far cry from all the all-white acting nominees in 2016, which spawned the viral #OscarsSoWhite hashtag.

Female filmmakers have also made herstory due to nominations in the Best Director field for both Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman). Only five women have ever been nominated for the award.

Zhao is the first woman of Asian descent to be recognised in the category.

This diversity isn’t reflected in the coveted Best Picture category, with snubs for predominantly Black-led films such as Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and One Night in Miami.

Last year, however, the Academy Awards announced a new representation and inclusion standard for films in the running for Best Picture.

As part of its Academy Aperture 2025 initiative, the historic new move has been introduced to better reflect the diversity of viewers and encourage inclusion amongst gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity and diversity.

With the help of the Producers Guild of America (PGA), the Academy have established four representation categories: on-screen representation, themes and narratives; creative leadership and project team; industry access and opportunities; and audience development.

The new initiative won’t affect the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, as it will not be implemented until 2024. Visit here to read the Academy Awards’ historic new initiative for films competing in the Best Picture category.

You can also read the full list of the 2021 Oscar nominations below.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

Minari – Lee Isaac Chung

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Steven Yeun – Minari

Gary Oldman – Mank

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night In Miami

The White Tiger

International Feature Film

Another Round – Denmark

Better Days – Hong Kong

The Man Who Sold His Skin – Tunisia

Collective – Romani

Quo Vadis, Aida – Bosnia and Herzegovina

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal