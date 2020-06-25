Mariah was going to get “crazier and crazier as Drag Race All Stars 5 went on”

Mariah says she was going to get even “crazier” if she advanced further on Drag Race All Stars 5.

Last week, the opulent fan-favourite sadly became the third queen to sashay away from All Stars 5. It was the first time she appeared as a competitor since her now-iconic stint on the show’s third season back in 2011.

In the maxi-challenge, Mariah teamed up with Miz Cracker and Shea Couleé to design their own one-of-a-kind boutique hotel experience, where they drew inspiration from beloved American sitcom, The Golden Girls.

Although she left viewers slain with her Blanche Devereaux-inspired performance and eloguent three-in-one runway, Mariah was declared one of the bottom All Stars of the week alongside Shea and India Ferrah.

Mariah was ultimately voted off after the lip-sync assassin, Monét X Change, unveiled her lipstick.

“I feel very accomplished. I feel very proud. I achieved what I set out to do, which was to grow and demonstrate my growth,” Mariah tells GAY TIMES following her elimination, adding she’s “100%” happy with her performance.

In the first episode of the season, Mariah provided fans with one of the most politically-charged moments in Drag Race HERstory when she performed a powerful spoken-word piece on oppression, called Stains on the Wall.

Guest judge Ricky Martin even interrupted RuPaul to thank Mariah for spreading an “important message”.

As it turns out, the performance was just the – cliché phrase alert! – tip of the iceberg. Mariah says that she was going to “get crazier and crazier as the season went on,” and now we’re sat here, in our feelings over what could’ve been.

Here’s hoping Mariah channels her inner Jujubee, Shangela, Manila and Latrice and ruturns for a third time, right? “Absolutely – I’m game. I’m in a good space. I wouldn’t mind going back and playing with the girls,” she reveals.

Can we get #MariahforDragRaceAllStars6 trending on Twitter please? We need more!

The first three episodes of Drag Race All Stars 5 are available to stream in the UK on Netflix.

On the next episode, the seven remaining queens will improv their way through celebrity scandals, getting caught in the act by the tabloid TV team from SheMZ! Sarah Hyland (Modern Family) will make her judging debut.

