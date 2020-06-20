Drag Race fans have strong opinions about this week’s episode of All Stars 5

“The #DragRace fan base is spinning after tonight’s episode!”

The latest episode of All Stars 5 was – in the words of Laganja Estranja – “TOO MUCH!” to bear for Drag Race fans.

For this week’s maxi-challenge, the eight remaining contestants dived into the world of celebrity branding as they designed their own boutique hotel experiences, and on the runway, served a three-in-one extravaganza.

But first, the queens wanted answers from Miz Cracker about her “mental warfare” with last week’s eliminated queen, Ongina.

“My intention was to say, ‘Ongina, I want you to believe in yourself because I need to see that,’” Cracker told her competitors. “I went about it wrong. I should have said that.” Were the gurls buying it? Not for a second.

“I’m just going to be real — I smell shenanigans, foolery and some tricks and shows. It’s not feeling authentic,” responded Mayhem Miller, which led to Alexis Mateo declaring that she’ll chop queens she doesn’t trust (aka Cracker).

The drama took a backseat (for a moment) as they queens powered on with the maxi-challenge.

Mariah, Miz Cracker and Shea Couleé drew inspiration from The Golden Girls with the The Golden Gals’ Palace and Resort, embodying beloved characters such as Blanche Devereaux, Rose Nylund and Dorothy Zbornak.

Alexis Mateo, India Ferrah and Jujubee sashayed over to the rainforest with their Amazon-themed getaway, The Glamazone, complete with matching leopard-print lewks. Rakatatititata, pussy bitch – yes, all of that.

Blair St. Clair and Mayhem Miller embraced their inner Valentina and Naomi Smalls to deliver a Club 96-esque hotel experience for 24k, an elegant, black-and-gold suite that’s supposedly hosted all of the Kardashians – even Rob.

As they prepared for the runway, the drama and conflama continued when Alexis overheard Cracker, who’s been reunited with her season 10 friend “anxiety,” tell her teammates, “The people that I respect are Shea and Mariah and Juju.”

Alexis hit back: “So you don’t respect me, is that what you’re trying to say? I’m still waiting for you to come talk to me, but it’s easier for you to just talk there? A lot of girls talk behind your back. I could be one of them.” Bam.

After sashaying down the main stage in their three-in-one ensembles, Blair and Mayhem were declared the winning team. Plot twist: neither of their performances warranted a win. Jujubee, who’s never won a maxi-challenge in her three-season run despite reaching the final three on two occasions, was announced as the winner, and honestly? IT’S ABOUT DAMN TIME!

Although Mariah served one of the most opulent lewks in recent memory, and Shea provided the wow factor with a rainbow-winged, Hungry-inspired metamorphosis, they were deemed the bottom All Stars of the week with India.

At this point, we’re in full hyperventilation mode because we still have PTSD from Manila Luzon on All Stars 4. Shea is the obvious frontrunner for the crown – will someone channel their inner Naomi Smalls and chop her from the competition?

No one knows what’s going on inside Juju’s head. As she selected her lipstick and prepared to meet this week’s lip-sync assassin, she delivered an Oscar-worthy monologue about how much she misses her… cats. “They don’t judge me. Well, they do but they have to live with me. I feed them. I also scoop their poops,” she said. What could it possibly mean?

To the beat of Lizzo’s body-positive disco anthem Juice, Jujubee then fought to keep her perfect lip-sync track record (she has five out of five wins) against none other than All Stars 4 winner (and sponge queen), Monét X Change.

Monét conquered after gagging the judges with her usual kicks, flips and other tricks. Does anyone else think Juju threw that lip-sync? Maybe because she was lip-syncing for her legacy and not her life? Who knows.

Monét then revealed the name of the queen on the lipstick: Mariah. Fans were torn over the events of this week’s episode: the elimination, the bottom three, the drama, challenge winner, the challenge itself. See below.

The #DragRace fan base is spinning after tonight’s episode! Had y’all sent Shea Couleé home I think we would’ve rioted — Shea Couleé Stan Account (@ms_mcalloway) June 20, 2020

this week's #DragRace all stars is COMPLETE nonsense Shea could NOT be in the bottom 2 ever — N 🧡 (@wickedwidows) June 20, 2020

I'm really appreciating Alexis this season. Even though I didn't like her ass picking Shea's lipstick, Alexis is bringing the drama and the cutthroat. I kinda stan #AllStars5. #dragrace #DragRaceallstars — Dragoncé (@QueenDragonce) June 20, 2020

Ok why are the judges being so fucking harsh. Shea and Mariah’s runway were stunning. India was great. WHYYYYYY #DragRace pic.twitter.com/OmqDXFIYw8 — Alex | #TeamEveryone | BLM (@alexstansjuju) June 20, 2020

shea is not going home shea is not going home i will literally stop watching drag race forever — maisie (@dingustopaz) June 20, 2020

Alexis getting ready to fight with Miz this episode #DragRace #AllStars5

pic.twitter.com/QGSBDBDrFB — Karla Marx (@fatbottomedthot) June 20, 2020

Alexis Mateo’s Drag Race — Avneet (@AVNEETSAYS) June 18, 2020

[thoughts]



– i am happy that juju finally won smth but i think blair deserved that win

– i’m disappointed with alexis lately

– india is roxxxy-ing the competition lmao

– blair with her 3-in-1 look: OH. MY. GOD. STUNNING.

– shea do not deserve that critiques#DragRace #AllStars5 pic.twitter.com/V5uZ6Vs8HI — 𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙬 🍃 (@pete_aboyz) June 20, 2020

#DragRace #AllStars5



for the first time in drag race herstory, Jujubee won a challenge, and then for the first time in Drag Race herstory, Jujubee lost a lip sync pic.twitter.com/Rj0KEjHY3M — BEX Æ A-12 (@ToxaBex) June 20, 2020

Jujubee just won her first challenge and loss her first lipsync in drag race history, wtf #AllStars5 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/lfrzHwmkBo — 𝘼𝙖𝙧𝙤𝙣 ✰ (@BeyEducated) June 20, 2020

if they ever do this stupid hotel room challenge for Drag Race UK I know who I’d want to be the guest judge pic.twitter.com/t6qezR4MUz — matt 🌻 (@muddledmatt) June 20, 2020

What in the sweet hell was that episode of drag race?! The maxi challenge. Ru’s gown. The judging.



I really miss when maxi challenges were more sewing and traditional drag challenges rather than poorly thought out drivel like this weeks! Maybe I’m getting old 👵🏼 — Karl with a K 🐝 (@Karl_MCR) June 20, 2020

This is definitely one of the hardest challenges imo on drag race cos you need to know your brand completely so 3 people need to have the room be on brand for them, it needs to look good, they need to be funny and they need to sell the room and themselves — J Dubbz (@Jontoshua) June 20, 2020

I‘m soooooooooo upset that Mariah got eliminated 😭😭😭 #DragRace #AllStars5 her, Jujubee and Shea were who I was most excited to see — aslan (@skyIizzle) June 20, 2020

How did Mariah get shaded by Michelle about her runway not really being 3 looks when India's looked even more similar? Yeah, India looked great,but it wasn't really 3 looks either. And she was by FAR the worst in the maxi. If Mariah goes home imma be annoyed #AllStars5 #DragRace — Roy (@Magische_Schelp) June 20, 2020

I love love LOVE Mariah @MUG4DAYZ will miss her confessionals 😭😭😭😭 and also, those who voted for Shae to be eliminated are r-o-t-t-e-d 😤😤😤😤 #DragRace — BING (@BingPerocho) June 20, 2020

4 votes Mariah

2 votes Shea

1 vote India



Mariah, the queens have spoken.



This season of #DragRace is really giving me Tribal Council vibes. #AllStars5 — leo #StopKillingFarmers (@JamWithLeo) June 20, 2020

Mariah going home literally broke my heart. #AllStars5 #DragRace — Pauly Pants #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@paulypants) June 20, 2020

I honestly think Jujubee threw that lip sync cos she didn’t want to eliminate Mariah #DragRace — Alex | #TeamEveryone | BLM (@alexstansjuju) June 20, 2020

how are they gonna critique Mariah for taking a jacket off as a second look when Cracker came out as an egg?!?!?! like…. #AllStars #AllStars5 #DragRace — omar (@ungodlyho) June 20, 2020

Next week, the seven remaining queens will “get overexposed as they imrpov their way through celebrity scandals, getting caufght in the act by the tabloid TV team from SheMZ.”

All three episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 are available to stream in the UK on Netflix.