Watch the trailer for new LGBTQ+ film Dating Amber

Dating Amber will premiere 4 June in the UK and Ireland on Amazon Prime.

Set in Ireland in the mid-90s, the film tells the story of best friends Eddie (Fionn O’Shea) and Amber (Lola Petticrew), who form a fake relationship to stop their friends, family and classmates from speculating about their sexuality.

The film has been described as “a poignant, honest and funny look at the highs and lows of teenage life where the only way to fit in is to not be yourself, even if this goes against your very being.”

It also stars BAFTA-winning actress Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Barry Ward (Jimmy’s Hall) and Simon Kirby (Artemis Fowl).

O’Shea is best known for playing the lead role of Ned Roche in the 2016 gay romantic drama, Handsome Devil, and as Jamie in the critically-acclaimed Hulu/BBC Three series, Normal People (2020).

Petticrew has starred in A Bump Along the Way, The Return of the Yuletide Kid (both 2019) and My Left Nut (2020).

Writer and director David Freyne said in a statement: “Dating Amber is as personal a film as I will ever make. It’s my love letter to my home and for all those kids who needed to escape to be themselves.

“And at its heart are two extraordinary young stars, Fionn O’Shea and Lola Petticrew. I’m so excited to share it on Amazon Prime Video, to bring some laughter in these uncertain times and for everyone to fall in love with Eddie and Amber.”

Watch the official trailer for Dating Amber below.