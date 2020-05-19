Here’s when The Umbrella Academy season 2 will premiere on Netflix

Netflix have finally announced the release for the second season of The Umbrella Academy.

Based on the Dark Horse Comics created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, the fantasy drama follows a dysfunctional family of superpowered beings who reunite after their father’s mysterious death.

The first season of The Umbrella Academy received universal critical acclaim for the cast’s performances, visual effects and storyline, and was ranked the third most popular series of 2019 on Netflix.

The second season will arrive 31 July on the streaming service and will see the return of Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min as the titular heroes.

Ritu Arya, Marin Ireland, and Yusuf Gatewood have joined the new season, which will consist of 10 episodes.

Steve Blackman – who signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix in February – returns as showrunner, as well as an executive producer alongside Jeff F.King, Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg.

Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá will also be credited as co-executive producers.

Watch the official teaser for The Umbrella Academy season two below, featuring the cast dancing to Tiffany’s 1987 pop anthem I Think We’re Alone Now in tribute to the iconic scene in the first ever episode: