Here’s when Queer Eye season 5 hits Netflix

Queer Eye will arrive next month with a 10-episode fifth season.

The Fab Five – Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski – return to the streaming service on 5 June, and this time, they’re take their message of self-love and inclusivity to Philadelphia.

According to a statement from Netflix, the quintet will head to “the birthplace of the [United States], to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes.”

Earlier this year, Netflix renewed the beloved series for a sixth run, which will see the five travel to their homebase in Austin, Texas to “scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC.”

Queer Eye’s first four seasons – and the Japan special – received universal acclaim from critics.

Since its debut in 2018, the series has won seven Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Casting, Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Picture Editing and two for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

The series has also received two nominations for Outstanding Reality Program at the GLAAD Media Awards, winning one.

All four seasons of Queer Eye are available to stream worldwide on Netflix right now.

Related: Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness calls for more LGBTQ representation in television.