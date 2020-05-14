The power is out (literally) in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 preview

The queens are left in the dark in the preview for Drag Race’s next episode.

Following Heidi N Closet’s controversial elimination at the hands of Jaida Essence Hall last week, the queens return to the werkroom and read Heidi’s “soft and supple” farewell lipstick message on the mirror.

As Jaida pays tribute to her “little sister”, the power in the studio follows in the footsteps of Heidi and… sashays away.

“Before Jaida even gets the chance to spray that bottle, the ghost of Heidi N Closet said, ‘No bitch! I’m turning the lights off.’ Heidi does not want to be erased,” Gigi Goode jokes in her confessional. Heidi, ha impact!

The five remaining competitors continue their conversation in the Untucked lounge, where Jackie Cox reveals insecurity at her lack of challenge wins when compared to the rest of the queens. (She has none, while everyone else has at least one win.)

“I will now officially take the title of Susan Lucci of season 12 from Miss Crystal,” she says, to which Crystal responds: “We’re in the home stretch and I’m feeling confident and I can taste the top four. I need it really bad!”

The next morning, with the power back on, the queens are tasked with designing an “over-the-top, one-of-a-kind showgirl headdress that screams Viva Drag Vegas” for their final mini-challenge of the series.

Watch the preview for the penultimate episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 below.

For their final maxi-challenge, the queens must perform a medley of songs from RuPaul’s Drag Race Live with the help of choreographer Jamal Sims.

It will air this Friday on VH1 and will be available for UK viewers on Netflix the following morning.