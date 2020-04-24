Dua Lipa, Anne-Marie, Rita Ora, Mabel and more team up for coronavirus charity single

It’s a ‘who’s who’ of British pop.

A host of A-list artists have come together to record a cover of Foo Fighters classic Times Like These for a very special edition of BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, with proceeds going to benefit charities fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The song features vocals from 5 Seconds of Summer, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Celeste, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Dermot Kennedy, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Grace Carter, Hailee Steinfeld, Jess Glynne, Mabel, Paloma Faith, Rag’n’Bone Man, Rita Ora, Royal Blood, Sam Fender, Sean Paul, Sigrid, YUNGBLUD and Zara Larsson.

“Our vision was to create a stay at home version using phones, pots, pans and acoustic guitars that would honour the brilliance and honesty of the artists and song, rather than the trickery of an expensive recording studio,” said the track’s producer Fraser T Smith.

“The lyrics particularly resonate with us all at this challenging time, and I sincerely hope that money raised can help the plight of the unified battle against COVID-19 around the world.”

Listen to the single here or watch the performance video below.