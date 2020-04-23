Premiere: Rigel Gemini drops I Can’t music video featuring Alyssa Edwards and Gia Gunn

“Steppin’ out with my squad, I’m that bitch, I’m the boss!”

Los Angeles-based queer artist Rigel Gemini has released his first single I Can’t, and it’s a fierce bop that’ll have you death dropping, tongue popping and screaming “Yas gawd!” from start to finish.

The sickening track serves retro throwback vibes and and takes inspiration from house music, new disco and some of Rigel’s biggest icons including RuPaul, Todrick and The Scissor Sisters. It deserves a place on any LGBTQ party playlist.

“I knew from the start that I wanted to make a sassy, femme song,” he tells us. “I wanted to play in a genre that queer people especially could relate to. I landed on the concept ‘I Can’t’ which, especially right now, is relatable because we are already over it with 2020!”

When the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to his plans to film a music video on set, he did what any good queer would do – he held a gag-worthy virtual house party and invited all his friends to join, serving looks and bringing the fun.

“The video is a proud moment for me because it represents the intersectional LGBTQ+ community that I identify with, and I’m proud that the video puts queer and trans people of color at the center,” he explains.

“I think it’s an uplifting message during these dark times, and I hope that it gives people an excuse to dance – at home – with all of us.”

Being his first music video, Rigel knew he needed something special to make a splash – and he got it with special guests including POSE actor B. Hawkes as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Gia Gunn and Alyssa Edwards taking part.

“Seeing these legends perform my song on video for the first time was an out-of-body experience for me. I was completely blown away. To have my song blessed by LGBTQ+ royalty was an incredible feeling,” says Rigel.

“Alyssa even told me on the phone that she really respects that I had a vision and worked hard for it, and coming from her that was actually life-changing for me. Gia was great to work with, and she really wanted to support my work, and I’m so grateful for that kindness.”

Watch the gag-worthy video for Rigel’s new single I Can’t below.

You can follow Rigel Gemini on Instagram and Apple Music.