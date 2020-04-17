Scott Evans channels Bebe Zahara Benet in fierce Drag Race lip sync

Scott Evans is coming for Bebe Zahara Benet’s crown.
The American actor, who has expressed his love for RuPaul’s Drag Race on multiple occasions, has paid tribute to the legendary season one winner by lip-syncing her iconic and groundbreaking Kitty Girl verse from the All Stars 3 finale.
In the split-screen video, Scott serves choreography and – in the words of the Jungle Kitty songstress herself – “face, face, face” as he lip-syncs: “Stepping out on a mission, get fierce, stay ready, the OG’s back for another crown.”
Scott joked in his caption: “I lost my mind way before quarantine. But posting this probably means I’ve truly snapped.”
Twitter is living for Scott’s rendition. “Shantay you stay!” wrote one fan, while another asked the question on everyone’s lips: “Can you please campaign to guest judge?” C’mon Ru – give the gays what they want!
Watch Scott Evans challenge Bebe Zahara Benet for the Drag Race crown below.
Check out some the best fan reactions below.
