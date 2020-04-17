Scott Evans channels Bebe Zahara Benet in fierce Drag Race lip sync

Scott Evans is coming for Bebe Zahara Benet’s crown.

The American actor, who has expressed his love for RuPaul’s Drag Race on multiple occasions, has paid tribute to the legendary season one winner by lip-syncing her iconic and groundbreaking Kitty Girl verse from the All Stars 3 finale.

In the split-screen video, Scott serves choreography and – in the words of the Jungle Kitty songstress herself – “face, face, face” as he lip-syncs: “Stepping out on a mission, get fierce, stay ready, the OG’s back for another crown.”

Scott joked in his caption: “I lost my mind way before quarantine. But posting this probably means I’ve truly snapped.”

Twitter is living for Scott’s rendition. “Shantay you stay!” wrote one fan, while another asked the question on everyone’s lips: “Can you please campaign to guest judge?” C’mon Ru – give the gays what they want!

Watch Scott Evans challenge Bebe Zahara Benet for the Drag Race crown below.

I lost my mind way before quarantine. But posting this probably means I’ve truly snapped. Happy @RuPaulsDragRace Friday! pic.twitter.com/6phjGFSRO0 — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) April 17, 2020

Check out some the best fan reactions below.

Thank you for the huge smile, Scott, and to @ChrisEvans for the camera work (and not laughing out loud to ruin the mood.) pic.twitter.com/wema7JsUkK — Rachel (@CaptainBlueEyes) April 17, 2020

LMFAO THIS IS WHY I STAN YOU✊🥰

absolutely amazing!! — Violatte_Horan93 (@Violatte93) April 17, 2020

I can't keep my eyes off either side of the screen. Damn, boy! You are lovely! — Jennifer (@JABG73) April 17, 2020

Oh god Scott I love you… can you please be my brother? — Channy Says WASH YOUR HANDS (@pens1487) April 17, 2020

I video i didnt know i need 😂😂😂👏👏👏 — Elon Junior Harith (@ElonHarith) April 17, 2020

Why aren't you a judge!?! You'd rock that show!! — Miss Me (@MissMeCLB) April 17, 2020

Shantay you stay, Scott — Quarantine-age Wasteland (@heyitsurban) April 17, 2020