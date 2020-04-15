Tom Holland says he misses his “husband” (and Marvel co-star) Jake Gyllenhaal

It looks like we missed the wedding…

Remember last year when Jake Gyllenhaal announced his ‘engagement’ to his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland and as a result, sent the internet and entire gay community into meltdown mode?

Well, fans (and us) have taken the bait once again with Tom’s new Instagram post, which shows an old video of him, Jake and his younger brother Harry catapulting water bottles into cup holders on their private plane. Yes, riveting stuff.

Tom captioned the post as, “Missing my husband,” which begs the obvious question: when in hell did they get married?

And why do we enjoy this (b)romance so much?

Jake replied to Tom’s post with wedding ring emojis and later called him his “best man”. Be still our beating hearts. It’s probably, most definitely, absolutely a joke, but we can still hope for a same-sex Marvel power couple, right?

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has faced criticism in the past for its lack of diversity, they’ve promised several LGBTQ characters will appear in the studio’s fast-approaching fourth phase of movies.

First, it was announced that the third Thor sequel, Love and Thunder, will chronicle Valkyrie’s (Tessa Thompson) search for “her queen”, and then it was revealed that The Eternals will feature a gay man who’s married “and got a family”.

It has also been reported that the Captain Marvel sequel will introduce a fan-favourite gay character. According to We Got This Covered, Hulkling – a Kree/Skrull hybrid who possesses shapeshifting abilities and super strength – will make his debut.

In the comics, Hulkling is part of, what is often referred to as “Marvel’s most prominent gay couple” with Wiccan, who has the ability to warp reality, as well as teleportation, astral projection and telekinesis. The representation doesn’t stop there.

Marvel’s upcoming solo Disney+ series for Loki will reportedly introduce the franchise’s first ever transgender superhero, Sera, who will be a major supporting character and could potentially cross over into the MCU film series.

It’s part of a new initiative by Marvel to become more diverse, especially after the critical acclaim and box office success of films such as Black Panther and Captain Marvel, both of which grossed over one billion dollars.

Victoria Alonso – the studio’s executive vice-president – said she hoped Marvel would set the standard with diversity.

“We’re just determined to have it be how we do it,” she told Vulture. “And if we do it, maybe somebody else will do it. I encourage every studio, every indie production company, every filmmaker out there to make an effort.”

And Sarah Halley Finn, the casting director for every Marvel film since Iron Man, said: “You’re gonna see even more new faces — and faces from all different background, all ages, all ethnicities, LGBTQ, people who are differently abled.

“It’s a priority to have authenticity, to increase representation, to give greater representation to actors who have not traditionally been represented in mainstream movies on the big screen.”

The first film in Marvel’s upcoming ‘Phase 4’ will be Black Widow, which will see Scarlett Johansson reprise her role for a prequel, set in-between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the film has moved from its original release date of 1 May to 6 November.