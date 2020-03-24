Drag Race star Nina West is a Pantene Queen in hilarious new advert

“Being Miss Congeniality is stressful as ****!”

Condragulations are in order for Nina West, because the legendary queen has officially become Pantene’s Next Drag Superstar.

The fan-favourite performer, who competed on the 11th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and was awarded the title of Miss Congeniality, made an appearance in Pantene’s latest commercial – and it’s utter perfection.

“There’s nothing like fresh air blowing all over my face to discover what makes me feel alive,” Nina says as she comes for Roxxxy Andrews’ gig with some sickening slow-mo hairography. There’s also a selfie stick and a tractor.

Nina told Out that working with Pantene was a “dream come true” and felt “special and amazing” on set.

“When I was a kid I remember seeing Kelly LeBrock doing these commercials and now its me!” she said in a statement. “I can’t believe that I, as a drag queen, even get to be part of this and represent this brand.”

Watch Nina West in the incredible new commercial for Pantene here or below.