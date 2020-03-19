RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 halted due to coronavirus concerns

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has become the latest casualty of the coronavirus.

The second season of the British spin-off has been put on pause due to growing concerns of the global pandemic.

A spokesperson for the series told Digital Spy: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, production on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will be temporarily pausing filming both in consultation with and supported by the BBC.

“We will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is the latest production to be halted because of the coronavirus. Television shows such as Riverdale, Grey’s Anatomy, Eastenders, Batwoman, The Goldbergs, Charmed, Empire and Nancy Drew have stopped filming.

Major Hollywood films such as James Bond: No Time to Die, Black Widow, Mulan, A Quiet Place 2 and The New Mutants have also been delayed, while festivals and events like Eurovision, Glastonbury and Coachella have been cancelled.

Social distancing and staying inside has been advised by government and health officials to help fight the spread of the global pandemic, which has spread across the world and taken the lives of thousands (as of writing).

It is also encouraged that we wash our hands frequently, avoid touching our eyes, nose and mouth, and practice respiratory hygiene by covering our mouth and nose with our bent elbow or tissue when we cough or sneeze.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, it is vital that you seek medical care.

For more information, check out the World Health Organisation’s guidelines on the coronavirus pandemic here.

Related: LGBTQ people are more vulnerable to coronavirus for three reasons.